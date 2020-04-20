Teenager shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nasir Clayton, of Newark, according to an April 17 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On April 16, at approximately 12:52 p.m., Clayton was shot in the 300 block of 14th Avenue. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:37 p.m. The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.