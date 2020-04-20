Newark man arrested for beating man to death

NEWARK, NJ — Leonard J. Melvin, 31, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter for the beating death of Eddie Feliciano, 60, of Newark, according to an April 17 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On March 25, Feliciano was assaulted on the 300 block of West Market Street in Newark at approximately 8:45 p.m. He died from his injuries on April 8 at 6:20 p.m. at University Hospital. On April 16, Melvin was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter.

The investigation is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

The charges are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.