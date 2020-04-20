NC man found shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal shooting, according to an April 19 press release from the ECPO.

On Friday, April 17, Khalif T. Ransom, 36, of Durham, N.C., was found in the 200 block of West Runyon Street suffering from a fatal gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:40 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The Prosecutor’s Office is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.