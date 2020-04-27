Two charged with East Orange murder

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Two men have been charged with the murder of Shawn Watford, 31, of East Orange, who was fatally shot Monday, April 13, in East Orange in the area of North Arlington Avenue and Williams Street, according to an April 24 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:22 p.m. Watford was transported to University Hospital in Newark. where he was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m.

Clarence Johnson, 34, and Anthony Hagan, 31, have both have been charged with murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses. Johnson remains at large. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Hagan was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law or enter a guilty plea.