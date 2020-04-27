Authorities investigate shooting homicide in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Newark on Saturday evening, April 25, according to a press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Newark police responded to the area of 91 Frelinghuysen Ave. on reports of a shooting. Arriving units observed evidence of a shooting at this location. As officers were at the Frelinghuysen Avenue scene, officers from the 5th Precinct on Clinton Avenue were notified of a male shooting victim within a vehicle on Clinton Avenue. It was determined that this victim was shot at the Frelinghuysen Avenue scene. The victim, who has been identified as Derrick Pinkett, 33, of Hillside, was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.

This incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at 877-847-7432.

No further information is available at this time.