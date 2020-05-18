Linden man stabbed to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal stabbing, according to a May 15 release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Friday, May 15, Quan Williams, 35, of Linden, was fatally stabbed in the area of South Orange and South Munn avenues. He was transported to East Orange General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The Prosecutor’s Office is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.