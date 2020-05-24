23-year-old shot to death in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Jerrel Tucker, 23, of Orange, according to a May 20 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On May 16, Tucker was shot in the 500 block of Liberty Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:12 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The prosecutor’s office is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.