28-year-old shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal shooting in the city of Newark, according to a May 22 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Saturday, May 16, Devante Perry, 28, of Newark, was fatally shot in the 100 block of Avon Avenue. He was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The prosecutor’s office is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.