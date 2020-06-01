Man admits making bomb threat to religious institution in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, NJ — A Morris County man admitted maliciously calling in a bomb threat to a religious institution in Livingston, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced May 26.

James Triano, 38, of Pompton Plains, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to an indictment charging him with maliciously conveying false information about an explosive.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on March 21, 2017, Triano called a religious institution in Livingston. He told a representative of that institution there was a bomb located in the religious institution’s building that would explode in 30 minutes. Triano conveyed this information about the bomb knowing that it was false. The bomb threat resulted in a substantial disruption to the religious institution, as well as to the public.

The count with which Triano has pleaded guilty is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.