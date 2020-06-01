27-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal shooting, according to a May 26 press release from the prosecutor’s office

On Sunday, May 25, Haneef Sanders, 27, of Newark, was shot in the area of 98 Maple Ave. in Newark. He was transported to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:16 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The Prosecutor’s Office is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.