28-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Yasin Welch, 28, of Newark, according to a June 3 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On June 2, Welch was shot in the area of Fairmount and Central avenues in Newark. He was pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m. at University Hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.