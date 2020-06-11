Alleged drug trafficker charged with drug, weapons offenses

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man had his initial court appearance June 1 on charges stemming from his arrest for narcotics trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Ibraaheem Islam, aka “Ish,” 32, appeared by video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre and was detained without bail. He is charged by complaint with three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, from at least April 17, 2020, to May 27, 2020, Islam engaged in conduct consistent with hand-to-hand narcotics transactions on a regular basis in the vicinity of Chadwick Avenue in Newark. Law enforcement obtained a warrant for Islam’s arrest, as well as warrants to search two vehicles and one residence associated with Islam. On May 30, 2020, law enforcement recovered a 5.7×28 millimeter caliber FN Herstal model “FN Five-SeveN” pistol, loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition; 194 vials containing suspected cocaine base; and 64 glassine envelopes containing suspected heroin. Islam was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

The first two drug distribution charges each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, while the third carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million. The charge of being a felon in possession of a gun carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of carrying a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is considered innocent unless and until he is found guilty in a court of law.