East Orange man indicted for money laundering

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Samora Patterson, 41, of East Orange, was indicted June 11 for conspiring to transact in criminal proceeds involving $2.36 million in funds obtained through a business email scheme, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced. Samora was originally charged by complaint on March 26, 2019.

According to the indictment, in March 2015, three related real estate companies entered into a multimillion-dollar transaction to sell certain commercial real estate properties. “Title Company A” was the closing agent for the transaction.

On May 7, 2015, immediately before the transaction was scheduled to close, hackers impersonating the president of the three real estate companies sent a fraudulent email to Title Company A with wire instructions for the net closing proceeds. The fraudulent wire instructions directed Title Company A to wire $2.36 million to an account controlled by Patterson. Over the next several days, Patterson withdrew the $2.36 million from his account through cashier’s checks and cash.

The count with which Patterson is charged carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.