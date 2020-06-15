45-year-old man beaten to death in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal beating of Waali Bailey, 45, of East Orange, according to a June 12 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Wednesday, June 10, Bailey was severely beaten in the 400 block of 4th Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:21 p.m.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.