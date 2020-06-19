Newark brothers charged with drug trafficking

NEWARK, NJ — Two Newark brothers were indicted in connection with their role in the distribution of heroin — some of which contained fentanyl — and cocaine base, aka crack, in an affordable housing complex and a nearby senior living community in Newark, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced June 15.

Elijah Kane, aka “Bang” and “G5,” 28, and his brother Joshua Kane, aka “WildOut,” 24, were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 29 on charges of conspiring to distribute cocaine base, possession of heroin and cocaine base with intent to distribute, and maintaining a drug-involved premises. Elijah Kane was arraigned June 15 and Joshua Kane on June 10.

Four other members and conspirators have been charged by complaint with one count each of conspiring to distribute cocaine base: Ahmad Beyah, aka “Goon,” 18; Sherrod Richardson, aka “Drama,” 19; Yusef Ellis, aka “Tweeze,” 39; and Reuben Howard, aka “Ahmeer,” 38, all of Newark. Richardson is also charged Dec. 5, 2019, with possession of heroin and cocaine base with intent to distribute. Beyah is also charged March 4 with possession of heroin and cocaine base with intent to distribute. Richardson, Ellis and Howard appeared before a judge April 9 and Beyah on April 16.

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, the charges and arrests resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with numerous federal, state and local law enforcement partners. Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex, Site II, is a privately owned, affordable-housing complex in the vicinity of Avon and Jelliff avenues in Newark. Because its location and layout make it difficult for law enforcement to surveil, Pilgrim Village is the site of an open-air illegal drug market. Since at least November 2018, law enforcement has been investigating the organization that controls this market.

Through numerous controlled purchases of narcotics, consensually recorded telephone calls and text messages, physical and electronic surveillance, and analysis of telephone call detail records, law enforcement officials determined that the defendants distributed and conspired to distribute heroin and cocaine base in and around Pilgrim Village from at least June 2019 through April 2020.

The counts of conspiracy to distribute at least 28 grams of cocaine base each carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a fine of at least $5 million. The counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million. The counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000.

The charges and allegations against the defendants are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.