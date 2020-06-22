Newark Parking Authority employee admits to narcotics distribution

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County man admitted June 17 to being a felon in possession of two firearms, and to distributing heroin and cocaine base, aka crack, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Aughkay L. Green, aka “K-Boogie,” 49, of Newark, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden to a three-count indictment charging him with possession of heroin and cocaine base with intent to distribute and with being a felon in possession of numerous firearms and ammunition.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Jan. 12, 2017, Green sold 25 bricks — later determined to be 38 grams — of heroin to an individual for $1,200. On March 22, 2017, Green sold the individual 48.9 grams of crack cocaine for $2,250. Green was under law enforcement surveillance and observed to be dressed in his Newark Parking Authority uniform.

On April 1, 2017, Green, accompanied by an unidentified male associate, met the same individual in Irvington, where Green’s associate provided the individual with a Smith and Wesson Model 21 .44 caliber handgun; a Smith and Wesson Model 15 .38 handgun; and 50 rounds of hollow-point .44 caliber ammunition marked “44 REM MAG FC.” Green’s associate received $1,360 from the individual, and subsequently provided Green with proceeds from the sale and discussed using these proceeds for the purchase of narcotics.

The count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute carries a statutory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum potential penalty of 40 years in prison. The count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The count of possession of firearms by a previously convicted felon carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 20.