Police investigate fatal crash in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a crash that resulted in one fatality, according to a June 23 press release from the ECPO.

At approximately 2:42 p.m. on Monday, June 22, Marie A. Edwards, 71, of Hillside, was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Eastern Parkway in Irvington.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim collided with a Honda Accord, which caused her car to hit the rear of an NJ Transit bus and roll over. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:03 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, no charges have been filed against any of the other drivers.