Double homicide under investigation in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark police, is investigating a double homicide, according to a July 4 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

Two people were fatally shot July 4 in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue in Newark. The victims have been identified as Nekeya Grady, 36, of Willingboro, and Earl Cohen, 46, of Newark. They were both pronounced dead at the scene at 2:58 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.