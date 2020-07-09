East Orange man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a homicide, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office on July 4.

On July 3, Laquan T. Nowlin, 32, of East Orange, was fatally shot in the area of Sanford and Lanark avenues in Newark. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:50 p.m.

The victim was employed as a juvenile detention officer at the Essex County Youth Detention Center. At this time there is no indication that the homicide is connected to his employment.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.