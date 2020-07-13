22-year-old man shot to death in Newark

By on Comments Off on 22-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a homicide, according to a July 13 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Sunday, July 12, Tyree R. Quinones, 22, of Newark, was fatally shot on the 100 block of Sunset Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:55 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

  , ,

22-year-old man shot to death in Newark added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS