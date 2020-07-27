24-year-old man shot to death in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a fatal shooting, according to a July 22 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

Alex Jean, 24, was shot in the area of 61 Melrose Ave. He was pronounced dead at 11:38 p.m. on Monday, July 20.

No arrests have been. The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.