21-year-old woman shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Rashidah Y. Sutton-Bryant, 21, of Newark was fatally shot at Bradley Court Complex on North Munn Avenue, according to a July 27 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting occurred July 26 at approximately 10:22 p.m. Sutton-Bryant was rushed to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.