Newark man sentenced to eight years for drugs and stolen vehicle

NEWARK, NJ — Elias Serrano, 51, of Newark, was sentenced to eight years in New Jersey State Prison by Superior Court Judge James L. Jukes on July 24, according to a press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Serrano was sentenced to eight years for possession with the intent to sell heroin within 500 feet of public housing. He was also sentenced to five years for possession with the intent to sell crack cocaine, five years for possession with the intent to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of school property, and five years for possession of a stolen vehicle. The sentences will run concurrently. Serrano must serve four years in New Jersey State Prison before he is eligible for parole.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Donato D’Angelo, on June 14, 2018, Newark police were alerted that Serrano was selling drugs from his apartment. After securing a search warrant for the location, officers entered the apartment and recovered 114 vials of crack cocaine from the kitchen and bedroom.

During his guilty plea on May 8, Serrano also admitted to being in possession of 45 decks of heroin with the intent to sell within 500 feet of Wynona Lipman Gardens, 24 vials of cocaine with the intent to sell within 1,000 feet of Franklin Elementary School, and possession of a stolen 2008 Hyundai Sonata.

“This defendant put kids, families, and entire neighborhoods at a significant risk of harm by selling dangerous drugs throughout the Newark area. I applaud the Newark police for keeping our community members safe as their law enforcement efforts have literally saved people’s lives,” D’Angelo said.