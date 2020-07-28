Newark man charged with attempted carjacking during which victim was shot

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man made his initial appearance July 20 on charges stemming from a July 9 attempted carjacking in Jersey City during which a victim was shot in the abdomen, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Tevin Browning, 29, is charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to commit carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking, one count of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, at approximately 5 p.m. on July 9, a carjacking occurred in the area of Tonnelle and Broadway avenues in Jersey City, which was recorded on several video cameras in the area. Browning and an armed conspirator allegedly attempted to forcibly enter an Acura MDX, which had pulled over to the side of Tonnelle Avenue to pick up a passenger. Browning allegedly punched the passenger in the head as he tried to enter the car behind them. At that point, the driver quickly attempted to drive away from the area. As the driver drove away, the gunman attempted to enter the front passenger-side of the Acura and held onto the Acura. After a short distance, the gunman shot the driver in the abdomen, and then fell off the Acura as its driver was able to escape.

Moments later, a Dodge Challenger arrived at the scene and picked up the gunman before fleeing the area. Police officers found a spent .45 caliber shell casing stamped “Blazer .45 Auto” in the area where the gunman had fallen to the ground.

At approximately 8 p.m., Jersey City police officers observed the Challenger parked and unoccupied on a residential street in Jersey City. The officers then observed Browning place an unknown item in the trunk of the car before walking into a nearby residence. Moments later, the officers observed Browning re-enter the trunk of the Challenger before he was taken into custody. A lawful search warrant of the Challenger produced a .45 caliber Hi-Point Model JHP semiautomatic handgun, which was loaded with four rounds of ammunition. Two of the rounds were stamped “Blazer .45 Auto” on the shell casing.

The counts of conspiracy to commit carjacking and attempted carjacking carry a maximum potential sentence of 25 years in prison. The count of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison, which must run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed on any other charges. On the count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, Browning faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.