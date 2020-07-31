Newark man dies in car crash with tanker truck

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of Durhon Fuller, 34, of Newark, according to a July 29 press release from the ECPO.

On Tuesday, July 28, at approximately 11:50 a.m., the Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Fuller hit the back of a tanker truck at the intersection of Bergen Street and Madison Avenue in Newark. Both the truck and the Jeep were engulfed in flames. Fuller was trapped in the car and died at the scene from his injuries.

The impact from the Jeep striking the truck caused the truck to hit an unoccupied, parked Dodge Caravan. The driver of the truck did not appear to sustain any serious injuries, but he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

No charges were filed in this incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.