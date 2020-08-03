Police arrest suspect in July 27 slaying in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal stabbing at McCarter Highway and Market Street, near Penn Station, according to a July 28 press release from the prosecutor’s office. A suspect has already been arrested.

On Monday, July 27, Rashon Williams, 43, of Newark was fatally stabbed just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 p.m. via telemetry by a doctor at University Hospital.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it is alleged that the victim and the suspect, Lance Boone, a 55-year-old homeless man, got into an argument and Boone fatally stabbed Williams.

Boone is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.