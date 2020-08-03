36-year-old man stabbed to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal stabbing, according to an Aug. 3 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, at approximately 2:41 a.m., Victorino Garcia, 36, of Newark, was stabbed at 26 Taylor St. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital at 3:31 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.