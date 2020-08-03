Irvington man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal shooting, according to an Aug. 3 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, at approximately 6:36 p.m., Lamar Rutherford, 31, of Irvington, was fatally shot in the area of 175 14th Ave. in Newark. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:54 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.