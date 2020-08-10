Man charged with vehicular homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Shaquan S. Wiley, 34, of Newark, has been charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault by auto, according to an Aug. 5 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Jan. 25, Wiley was driving an Infiniti when he was involved in a one-car crash resulting in the death of Imani Exum, 21, and Tahtiyanah Green, 17, both of Newark. The crash occurred at 3:34 a.m. in the 300 block of 15th Avenue in Newark.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Wiley was speeding and driving under the influence when he hit a pole and a tree. He was also reportedly driving without a valid license.

Five occupants, including the driver, were in the car. All sustained injuries. Green and Exum were pronounced dead at the scene. The others were injured but survived.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.