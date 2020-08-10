Alleged gang members charged for roles in drug conspiracy

NEWARK, NJ — Three alleged members and associates of a violent street gang operating in Newark made their initial court appearances on Aug. 6 on charges of conspiring to distribute narcotics, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Zaire Dickerson, aka “Tarzan,” 23; Shaquejah Wilson-Jones, aka “Kiwi,” 23; and Nassir Grimsley, aka “Chop,” 19, all of Newark, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, law enforcement has been investigating the 793 set of the Bloods street gang in Newark since at least June 2019. That investigation has revealed that Dickerson and Grimsley are members of the 793 Bloods and distribute narcotics for the gang; Wilson-Jones is associated with the 793 Bloods and distributes narcotics with Dickerson and Grimsley, according to court documents.

Members of this 793 set have been engaging in violent disputes with other gangs, trafficking narcotics and committing various firearms offenses within and around Newark for years. Several recent violent crimes in Newark and elsewhere are believed to be related to this gang’s operations.

The narcotics conspiracy charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

The charges and allegations in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.