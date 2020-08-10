47-year-old shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Dana Cromer, 47, of Newark, according to an Aug. 10 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Friday, Aug. 7, Cromer was fatally shot at approximately 9:52 p.m. in the 400 block of South 11th Street in Newark. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:17 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.