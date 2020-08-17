Five men shot in Newark incident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the shooting of five individuals that left one person dead, according to an Aug. 13 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, at approximately 12:54 a.m., Tyrese McNeil, 18, of Newark, and four other males were shot in the area of 186 North 12th St. in Newark. All five were transported to University Hospital. McNeil was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:21 a.m. on Aug. 13. The four other males survived and are hospitalized in stable condition.

The other victims include a 31-year-old from Irvington and three other males ages, 26, 20 and 19, all from Newark.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.