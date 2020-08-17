Authorities investigate fatal pedestrian incident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Newark Police Department are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident, according to an Aug. 17 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, at approximately 11:43 p.m., Devere Rogers, 42, of Newark, was struck in the area of McCarter Highway and 4th Avenue. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:09 a.m.

The incident is under investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates he was struck by a vehicle; the driver did not stop to render aid or call for help.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.