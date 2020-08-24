Newark man sentenced to prison for narcotics trafficking, weapon possession

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was sentenced Aug. 18 to seven and a half years in prison for drug and weapons offenses, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Terrance Bradley, 28, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to an information charging him with one count of possessing with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and a fentanyl analog; one count of being a prior felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Dec. 6, 2018, members of the Newark Police Department were conducting surveillance near a residence on Renner Avenue in Newark when they observed Bradley engage in a suspected hand-to-hand drug transaction with a buyer. Upon completion of the suspected drug transaction, Bradley re-entered the residence while the buyer walked a short distance away, where law enforcement placed the buyer under arrest and recovered heroin from the buyer.

On Dec. 7, 2018, the Newark Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence. During a search of Bradley’s bedroom, law enforcement recovered approximately 3,151 glassine envelopes of heroin and 455 vials of crack cocaine, more than $6,000 in U.S. currency, and a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Law enforcement also recovered from the residence more than 200 additional rounds of ammunition of varying calibers. Bradley acknowledged that the firearm, ammunition and narcotics belonged to him.

In addition to the prison term, Arleo sentenced Bradley to three years of supervised release.