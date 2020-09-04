Somerset man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal shooting, according to a Sept. 1 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, David K. Gondos, 23, of Somerset, was shot in the 500 block of South 13th Street in Newark. The following day, Gondos died from his injuries; he was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. on Aug. 31 at University Hospital. The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred when Gondos and a friend came to Newark and were the victims of a suspected robbery.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.