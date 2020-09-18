Irvington felon admits to possession of firearm and ammunition

IRVINGTON, NJ — An Irvington man previously convicted of multiple felonies admitted Sept. 14 to possessing a firearm and ammunition, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Sharif Clarke, 38, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti to a superseding indictment charging him with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Dec. 3, 2018, Clarke knowingly possessed a Glock .40-caliber handgun loaded with nine rounds of Remington ammunition. At that time, Clarke had previously been convicted in Essex County Superior Court of resisting and eluding arrest and of possession of a controlled substance on school property, both of which are felonies.

The charge to which Clarke pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.