43-year-old Irvington man shot to death

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of Alsherman T. Counts, 43, of Irvington, according to a Sept. 18 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, at approximately 1:35 p.m., Irvington police officers responded to the 200 block of Eastern Parkway in Irvington, where they discovered Counts inside his apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m.

No arrests have been. The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.