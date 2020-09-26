ECPO investigates motor vehicle crash

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle incident that left a civilian and two police officers injured, according to a Sept. 23 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, a Montclair police officer stopped a vehicle for various motor violations. During the course of the stop, it was learned that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen. The vehicle’s driver then fled the scene in the vehicle; while fleeing, the driver struck a Montclair police officer.

The Montclair police initiated a pursuit of the suspect, who traveled into Newark. The incident ended in the area of North 6th Street when the suspect vehicle struck a parked car owned by a civilian.

Two police officers and a civilian were injured. Those injuries are non–life-threatening.

The incident is being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau and the Crime Scene Investigation Bureau of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No other information is available at this time.