Belleville man charged with distribution and possession of child porn

BELLEVILLE, NJ — A Belleville man was arrested Sept. 24 for possessing images of child sexual abuse and distributing them on the internet, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Mauricio Calderon, 49, of Belleville, is charged by complaint with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, between March and April 10, Calderon used an internet-based application to distribute multiple graphic videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors. During the course of the investigation, according to police, Calderon publicly posted in a chatroom multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, and also sent links that redirected to webpages containing child pornography. Law enforcement discovered numerous videos and images of child sexual abuse on Calderon’s electronic devices when he was arrested at his home.

The charge of distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and fine of $250,000. The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and fine of $250,000.

The charges and allegations in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.