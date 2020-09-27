Elizabeth man arrested in Newark hit-and-run death

NEWARK, NJ — Francisco Salazar, 35, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with second-degree leaving the scene of the accident that resulted in the death of Devere L. Rogers, 42, of Newark, according to a Sept. 25 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Aug. 15 at approximately 11:43 p.m., Newark police responded to reports of an injured pedestrian, later identified as Rogers, who was found lying in the southbound lanes of McCarter Highway in Newark. Rogers was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:09 a.m.

The investigation determined that Rogers was walking in the area of McCarter Highway and 4th Avenue when he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler, which fled the scene. It was later determined that Salazar was driving the Jeep at the time of the collision.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.