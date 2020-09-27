East Orange man charged with assault by auto

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Charles D. Sloan Jr., 33, of East Orange, has been arrested and charged with three counts in connection with a serious motor vehicle crash, according to a Sept. 25 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sloan is charged with second-degree assault by auto causing serious bodily injury while intoxicated within 1,000 feet of school property; fourth-degree assault by auto; and fourth-degree causing serious bodily injury while driving on a suspended license.

It is alleged that, on July 25 at approximately 11:34 p.m., Sloan was driving a white 2009 Honda Civic when he lost control of the car and crashed into a tree in the vicinity of 120 Central Ave. in East Orange.

At the time, Sloan’s driver’s license was suspended. The vehicle was also occupied by a 19-year-old front-seat passenger. Both Sloan and the passenger were seriously injured. The passenger suffered a partial amputation of one leg and was at risk of losing one or both legs due to his injuries. Sloan also sustained serious leg injuries.

It is alleged that Sloan exhibited signs of intoxication and that a nearly empty bottle of Hennessy cognac was recovered near the vehicle. Blood tests later revealed that Sloan’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.