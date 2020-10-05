Newark man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in drug conspiracy

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was sentenced Sept. 30 to 10 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Cory Canzater, aka “Big C,” 47, was previously found guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and more than 28 grams of cocaine base, distribution of heroin, and distribution of cocaine base. Canzater was convicted following a one-week trial in Newark federal court before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, who imposed the sentence.

According to documents filed in this case and the evidence at trial, Canzater engaged in a heroin and crack-cocaine distribution conspiracy, led by Ahmad Johnson, aka “OC,” 40, of Newark. Other members of the conspiracy included Maurice McPhatter, aka “Ree,” Willie McPhatter, aka “Roc,” Keith Henderson and Sacha Negron, all of Newark. Canzater was a runner, who distributed narcotics for the Johnson drug trafficking organization.

Through the authorized interception of telephone calls and text messages, controlled purchases of heroin, the use of confidential sources of information, and other investigative means, law enforcement learned that Canzater was a member of a conspiracy led by Johnson, who was responsible for obtaining wholesale amounts of drugs, including heroin and cocaine, and processing and packaging the drugs for sale in and around Newark. During the September 2017 takedown of the organization, law enforcement acted on a series of search warrants and found more than a kilogram of heroin, more than 200 grams of crack-cocaine and more than 150 grams of fentanyl.

Johnson pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy and was sentenced on April 15, 2019, to 15 years in prison. Maurice McPhatter pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy and was sentenced on May 15, 2020, to 10 years in prison. Willie McPhatter, Henderson and Negron have all pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing.

In addition to the prison term, McNulty sentenced Canzater to five years of supervised release.