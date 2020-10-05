Man charged with Newark murder

NEWARK, NJ — Al-Muqtadir Padgett, 32, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 22-year-old Tyree R. Quinones, also of Newark, who was fatally shot in the area of 115 Sunset Ave. in Newark on July 13, according to an Oct. 1 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Padgett has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Padgett is currently in custody at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

“Working with our law enforcement partners, we were able to identify and bring charges against this defendant. We will now move to the next stage of prosecuting this case,” acting Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said.

“I commend members of the Homicide Task Force for their diligence in identifying and apprehending this suspect,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. “No one should lose their life due to senseless gun violence.”

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.