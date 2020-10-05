Three shot in Orange, one fatally

ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Orange Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in Orange that resulted in the death of Rahjah Robinson, 30, of Orange, according to an Oct. 1 press release from the ECPO.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, at approximately 8:27 p.m., a group of men were gathered in the area of 200 Oakwood Place in Orange when someone started shooting at the group. Three people were shot. All three were transported to University Hospital, where Robinson was pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.