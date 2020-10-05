Two killed in motor vehicle crash

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal car crash that left two young men dead, according to an Oct. 1 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, in the area of McCarter Highway and Lafayette Street in Newark, a black Acura MDX ran into the rear of a dump truck. The 32-year-old driver of the car survived but both the front- and back-seat passengers sustained fatal injuries. The front-seat passenger has been identified as Rodger Narainsammy, 22, of Newark. The back-seat passenger has been identified as Robert Narainsammy, 26, also of Newark. The two brothers were pronounced dead at the scene..

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Acura ran into the rear of the truck, which was also traveling on McCarter Highway. The truck driver did not sustain any injuries and remained on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.