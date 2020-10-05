Hypnotist charged with sexual assault

FAIRFIELD, NJ — Robert Bruckner, a hypnotist based in Fairfield, was arrested and charged Sept. 30 with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of child and practicing medicine without a license, according to an Oct. 1 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bruckner, 55, of Randolph, is the owner and operator of Major Mindset Hypnosis Counseling in Fairfield. An investigation was initiated after clients reported to police that they had visited Bruckner for hypnotherapy services but that during the session Bruckner had subjected them to what was described as a prostate exam or asked clients to submit to a prostate examination.

At this time, it is not known whether Bruckner assaulted any clients while they were under hypnosis, according to Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Conrad, who is handling the case.

Bruckner, who is not a licensed doctor, advertised hypnosis services to both adults and children.

Bruckner was charged following a joint investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fairfield Police Department. The investigation remains ongoing. Anybody who may have information pertaining to this matter should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 973-753-1130.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.