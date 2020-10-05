Increased police presence after shooting yields arrest on gun charges

ORANGE, NJ — Orange Police Director Todd Warren and Chief Law Enforcement Officer Vincent Vitiello have confirmed that there was a targeted shooting incident in the area of 200 Oakwood Place on Sept. 30.

The matter is under investigation, in collaboration with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The Orange Police Department will have increased patrols and undercover officers in the area in order to apprehend the suspects.

“We will leave no stone unturned to bring those responsible to justice,” Mayor Dwayne Warren said. “After a sustained period of reduced gun violence in the area we will not allow our residents to live in fear. We have included the Orange Law Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office in an effort to pursue seizure of houses, cars, weapons and any other property that may have been used to facilitate the violent incident. Property owners will be put on notice if police receive complaints from the community that their property is the source of disturbing behavior. Those nuisance properties will be referred to the city’s Law Department to be targeted for appropriate legal action.

“I ask that residents be patient and cooperative with us as we increase mobile units, surveillance detail and other investigative measures to achieve swift apprehension and thorough prosecution of the persons who committed, or participated in, this intolerable act of violence,” he continued.

On Oct. 1, detectives from the Orange Police Department’s Street Crimes Gang and Narcotics Task Force were assigned to the areas of Central Place, Central Avenue and Oakwood Place to address the recent shooting. While on Central Place, detectives reportedly observed a male, who was later identified as Marquise Frazier, 26, with a bulge in his front waistband. Based on their training, officers took notice of the bulge and Frazier’s movements to adjust his waistband; this movement is most commonly done when someone is attempting to adjust or conceal a firearm.

As a precaution, detectives conducted a street investigation, where they questioned Frazier. Upon interacting with him, detectives observed evasive behavior, which showed that he was unduly nervous. Following these observations, in accordance with state and federal constitutional guidelines, detectives conducted a Terry frisk-type search, which led to the recovery of a loaded .40-caliber Hi-Point handgun in his front waistband. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds of bullets. Frazier was immediately arrested and charged accordingly. The matter remains under investigation and has been forwarded to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine whether there is any connection between Frazier and the Oakwood Place incident.

The charges against Frazier are merely accusations. All persons are considered innocent unless or until found guilty in a court of law.