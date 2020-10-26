Newark man charged with fraud regarding unemployment benefits

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man made his initial court appearance on Oct. 21 on charges of engaging in fraud by illegally obtaining unemployment insurance benefits, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Jefferson Robert, 30, was arrested Oct. 20 by inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and special agents of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General and the FBI. He is charged by complaint with one count of wire fraud.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Aug. 6, 2019, Robert opened a bank account in the name of “Johny Eto,” using a fake United Kingdom passport. On May 8, 2020, an application was made to the Washington State Employment Security Department for unemployment benefits in the name of a victim, using the victim’s personal identification information. On May 12, 2020, pursuant to instructions by the individual purporting to be the victim, the state of Washington sent a wire transfer into a bank account in the amount of $7,930.

This bank account received additional funds from a business enterprise compromise scheme as well as IRS payments resulting from fraudulent activity. Between March 11 and May 1, a debit card associated with the bank account was used to purchase approximately 57 U.S. Postal Service money orders totaling $52,000. The “from” information on most of the money orders listed the name “Jefferson Robert” and an address in Newark. Records from New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission reflect that Robert provided that address when obtaining a driver’s license.

Robert also used the fraudulent U.K. passport to open bank accounts at three other banks. These accounts were all frozen or closed due to suspicious activity. For example, on Sept. 19, 2019, a check payable to “Johny Eto” in the amount of $27,400 was deposited into one of those bank accounts; the check was drawn on an account in the name of an individual who stated that he did not open the account and does not know either “Johny Eto” or Robert.

Robert and his conspirators allegedly caused losses of more than $500,000.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations and the defendant is considered innocent unless and until proved guilty.