Union man arrested for Newark hit and run

NEWARK, NJ — Jarell L. Patterson, 30, of Union, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Ray D. Horace, 43, of Youngstown, Ohio, according to a Nov. 8 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Saturday Nov. 7, Horace was struck as he exited his parked vehicle. It is alleged that Patterson hit Horace and kept driving; he was eventually pulled over by Hillside police.

In addition to second-degree vehicular homicide, Patterson was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and endangering an injured person.

Patterson is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The charges are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.