Millburn man charged with producing child pornography

MILLBURN, NJ — A Millburn man appeared before a federal judge Nov. 10 on charges that he produced and possessed images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Antonio Del Prado, 59, of Millburn, is charged by complaint with one count of production of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. He appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward Kiel and was detained without bail.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, in October, law enforcement learned that Del Prado had uploaded 56 images and 18 videos of suspected child sexual abuse to an internet-based cloud storage system. According to law enforcement, Del Prado had actively participated in the production of child sexual abuse by giving instructions to another individual who was live-streaming a video of themselves sexually assaulting a child. Law enforcement arrested Del Prado at his residence in Millburn the morning of Nov. 10.

The charge of production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.